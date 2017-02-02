Feb 2 Fred's Inc

* Fred's Inc- On Jan 27, co, units entered into third amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 19, 2015 - SEC Filing

* Fred's - Amendment provides for increasing revolving loan commitment from $150 million to $225 million - SEC Filing

* Fred's Inc - Amendment provides limitation on dividends paid during any four consecutive quarters to $12.5 million from $20 million-SEC Filing

* Fred's- In addition,amendment contemplates up to $15 million borrowings under facility may be used in connection with acquisition up to 10 Rite Aid stores