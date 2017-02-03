US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 2 Moody's:
* India's FY2018 budget emphasizes fiscal prudence, continued gradual consolidation
* India's FY2018 budget provides modest economic support for low-income households; benefits the infrastructure sector
* The budget is positive overall for business
* State deficits could widen, resulting in a higher overall general government deficit than expected.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)