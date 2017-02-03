Feb 3 Digital Bros SpA :

* Signs a co-publishing and revenue share agreement with Starbreeze AB for the retail distribution of the video game "Dead by Daylight"

* The agreement includes the payment of a minimum guarantee amount of royalties of $2.5 million

* Distribution agreement is worldwide with the exception of Asia and Nordic territories

* Believes that this agreement will strengthen the full year positive outlook previously disclosed but without exceeding last year's results that benefited of the sale of PAYDAY2 rights