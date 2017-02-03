WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 3 Digital Bros SpA :
* Signs a co-publishing and revenue share agreement with Starbreeze AB for the retail distribution of the video game "Dead by Daylight"
* The agreement includes the payment of a minimum guarantee amount of royalties of $2.5 million
* Distribution agreement is worldwide with the exception of Asia and Nordic territories
* Believes that this agreement will strengthen the full year positive outlook previously disclosed but without exceeding last year's results that benefited of the sale of PAYDAY2 rights Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.