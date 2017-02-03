Feb 3 Johnston Press Plc :
* Trading statement
* Confirms that trading for 52 weeks to 31 December 2016
(subject to audit) has been broadly in line with board's
expectations
* Total revenues 1 (after benefit of i newspaper) were down
6 pct.
* After a period of difficult trading in summer prompted by
brexit-related uncertainty, trading improved in q4 as a result
of both strategic initiatives implemented during h1 2016 and
* Q4 total revenues 1 were up 1 pct compared to equivalent
quarter last year, driven by a strong performance from i as well
as other key titles such as yorkshire post
* This compares to a 5 pct decline in q3, in immediate
aftermath of brexit vote.
* News publishing market continues to suffer from severe
headwinds of falling advertising revenues (particularly
classified advertising) and print circulation
* Total advertising revenue (excluding classifieds) 2 fell 7
pct in q3 compared to equivalent quarter last year, improving to
down 3 pct in q4
* Excluding i, total advertising revenue (excluding
classifieds) declined 9.7 pct for year, having declined 12 pct
in q3, while improving to a 7 pct decline in q4
