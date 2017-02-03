Feb 3 Bank Of Ireland
* Single Resolution Board, acting as group level resolution
authority, and Bank of England, working together within
resolution college, have reached a joint decision on group
resolution plan for group
* Preferred resolution strategy for group consists of a
single point of entry bail-in strategy through a group holding
company.
* Group expects to establish a holding company (''holdco'')
which would become parent company of group.
* While it is not expected to impact on group's reported
CET1 ratios, a holdco structure may adversely impact
consolidated group's reported total capital and tier 1 capital
ratios
* Impact would depend on timing of a holdco establishment,
absolute capital levels and capital structure at time of
establishment, and any mitigating actions group may take
* Any impact arising would be eliminated as relevant
subordinated debt is redeemed.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)