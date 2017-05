Feb 3 Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Epiris announces the sale of Audiotonix

* Epiris is pleased to announce that it has agreed sale of audiotonix to astorg, an european private equity firm

* Transaction is anticipated to close in q1 of 2017, subject to regulatory approvals.

* Electra Private Equity Plc is expected to receive proceeds from sale of £203 million