Feb 3 Ascenditur AB (publ) :

* Issue in-kind for acquisition of Lightair Holding AB fully subscribed for

* Issue comprised of 9.5 million shares in Ascenditur, representing 77 pct of its share capital

As previously announced, following acquisition, Ascenditur to change name to LifeAir AB