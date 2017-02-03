Feb 3 Detection Technology Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT ex-items 5.2 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago

* In 2017, company expects its research and development expenses to increase somewhat

* Expects more moderate growth in beginning of 2017, but there is uncertainty in markets

* Expects tightening competition and slowing net sales growth in 2017

* Proposes capital repayment of 0.25 euros per share be paid Source text for Eikon:

