WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 3 Detection Technology Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBIT ex-items 5.2 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago
* In 2017, company expects its research and development expenses to increase somewhat
* Expects more moderate growth in beginning of 2017, but there is uncertainty in markets
* Expects tightening competition and slowing net sales growth in 2017
* Proposes capital repayment of 0.25 euros per share be paid Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.