BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol net profit 672.1 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 11.29 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 171.6 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 7.87 billion rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 25 billion
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 100 billion rupees outstanding anytime in FY 17-18
* Says appoved issue of commerical papers upto 50 billion rupees during FY 2017-18 Source text: bit.ly/2ko0aRJ Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17