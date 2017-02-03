WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 3 Ortivus AB :
* New order for MobiMed smart from Swedish authority
* Assignment's total value is 6.8 million Swedish crowns ($775,000) including option and maintenance and support during 10 years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7531 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.