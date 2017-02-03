Feb 3 Pharming Group NV :

* Announces additional conversions of its amortizing bonds

* Total number of shares issued in conversions is 7,558,479 ordinary shares

* Amount of amortizing bonds outstanding is reduced from 45.0 million euros ($48.4 million) to 39.7 million euros

* No cash payment was required in respect of first instalment of bonds due on Feb 1, 2017 and second installment due on March 1, 2017 has now also been mostly settled