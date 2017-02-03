WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 3 Integragen SA :
* Successfully completes a 3.7 million euro ($4.0 million)capital increase reserved for one class of investors
* Aims to speed up its development by supporting the deployment of its new activities
* To issue 1,466,622 shares with a nominal value of 1 euro, at a unit price of 2.53 euros, representing a discount of 17 percent on Feb 2 closing price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.