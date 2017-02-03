Feb 3 Integragen SA :

* Successfully completes a 3.7 million euro ($4.0 million)capital increase reserved for one class of investors

* Aims to speed up its development by supporting the deployment of its new activities

* To issue 1,466,622 shares with a nominal value of 1 euro, at a unit price of 2.53 euros, representing a discount of 17 percent on Feb 2 closing price