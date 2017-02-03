Feb 3 Wereldhave NV :
* Results 2016: strong leasing performance backs solid
results
* 2016 EPS growth of 7 pct to 3.45 euros vs 3.23 euros a
year ago
* 2016 net profit increases to 120.8 million euros ($129.9
million) vs 103.8 million euros a year ago
* Strong leasing performance; occupancy increases in all
countries
* Overall positive like-for-like rental growth in 2016 of
1.0 pct
* Dividend proposal of 3.08 euros (final distribution of
0.77 euros)
* Stable outlook 2017: EPS between 3.40-3.50 euros
* Dividend is to remain stable in 2017 at current level of
3.08 euros, payable in four interim dividends of 0.77 euros per
quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)