Feb 3 Aak Ab (Publ)
* Says proposed dividend of SEK 8.75 (7.75), an increase by
sek 1.00 or 13 percent.
* Q4 operating profit, excluding non-recurring income of SEK
15 million, reached SEK 435 million
* Says total volumes continued to grow nicely and were up 7
percent (6)
* Says organic volume growth was 2 percent (1)
* Says demand for specialty and semi-specialty products
continued to be strong, generating organic volume growth of 5
percent (0)
* Reuters poll: AAK Q4 operating profit was seen at SEK 434
million, dividend SEK 8.71 per share
* Says China Greenfield project also continues according to
plan
