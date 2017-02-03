Feb 3 Beazley Plc
* Beazley plc results for year ended 31 dec 2016
* Profit before tax of $293.2m (2015: $284.0m)
* Return on equity of 18% (2015: 19%)
* Gross premiums written increased by 6% to $2,195.6m (2015:
$2,080.9m)
* Combined ratio of 89% (2015: 87%)
* Rate reduction on renewal portfolio of 2% (2015: reduction
of 2%)
* Prior year reserve releases of $180.7m (2015: $176.3m)
* Net investment income of $93.1m (2015: $57.6m)
* Second interim dividend of 7.0p (2015: 6.6p), taking full
year dividends for year to 10.5p (2015: full year 9.9p). Special
dividend of 10.0p (2015: 18.4p)
* Markets within which beazley operates faced major economic
and political uncertainties in 2016 - uncertainties that had not
diminished by year end
* In both britain and us, support for open markets and free
trade is more challenged and economic cost may ultimately be
high
* Direction of both monetary and fiscal policy in this
volatile environment is hard to predict
* Reflecting this trend, brexit has been a source of concern
and considerable uncertainty to many businesses in city of
london
* For beazley concern is less acute, in part because less
than 5% of our business is generated within mainland europe
* We had already planned to develop our presence in dublin
to access more business in continental europe
* In november 2016, we filed an application with central
bank of ireland to obtain approval for beazley re dac to become
a european insurance company, enabling us to broaden our
underwriting platforms to european clients
* Have accordingly further trimmed our exposures to energy
risks, large scale commercial property, and reinsurance
* Have been building a strong platform in us for more than a
decade now and it has served us well
* Profitable growth proved a challenge for many insurers in
2016 and we do not expect it to be any easier to achieve in
coming year
