WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 3 Theraclion SA :
* Growth continues in 2016
* 2016 sales of 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million), up 8 percent
* In 2016 291 routine clinical treatments, up 300 percent compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.