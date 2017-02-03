WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 3 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA :
* Is acquiring a majority stake in Cura Group and scales up in Australia
* This transaction is subject to remaining shareholder agreements, authority approval and will be financed through a combination of cash and debt
* Fresenius Medical Care expects the investment to be accretive on operating earnings in the first year after closing Source text - bit.ly/2ko7zAq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.