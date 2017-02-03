Feb 3 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA :

* Is acquiring a majority stake in Cura Group and scales up in Australia

* This transaction is subject to remaining shareholder agreements, authority approval and will be financed through a combination of cash and debt

* Fresenius Medical Care expects the investment to be accretive on operating earnings in the first year after closing