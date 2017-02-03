Feb 3 CESC Ltd

* CESC Ltd clarifies on news item "cesc aims to unlock value via massive restructuring"

* CESC Ltd says company evaluates various proposals from time to time but, till date, there is no decision by board of directors on any such "massive restructuring" Source text - (The Exchange had sought clarification from CESC Ltd with respect to news article appearing on moneycontrol on January 24, 2017 titled "CESC aims to unlock value via massive restructuring" CESC Ltd replied stating "We wish to clarify that the management of the Company evaluates various proposals from time to time but, till date, there is no decision by the Board of Directors on any such "massive restructuring" as reported in the above news item. Accordingly, the Company was not required to make any announcements to the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations".) Further company coverage: