BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Manpasand Beverages Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 72.4 million rupees versus 48.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 1.06 billion rupees versus 950.5 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kohJRH Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17