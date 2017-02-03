BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 2.38 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 7.49 billion rupees
* consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.58 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 9.71 billion rupees
* Says declared an interim dividend of INR 3.60 per share Source text:(bit.ly/2l1UtZB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17