BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Subex Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol net profit 225.5 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 957.8 million rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 37 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 805.5 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2k2zvsB Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17