BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Aban Offshore Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol loss 2.47 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 4.87 billion rupees
* Consol loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.58 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 7.34 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2l3BDQX Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17