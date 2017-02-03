Feb 3 Aban Offshore Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol loss 2.47 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 4.87 billion rupees

* Consol loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.58 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 7.34 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2l3BDQX Further company coverage: