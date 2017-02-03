BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 23.8 million rupees versus loss 44.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 1.91 billion rupees versus 1.25 billion rupees year ago
* Says approved appointment of Devendra Gupta as CFO
* Says reappointed Jitendra Mamtora as chairman
* Approved increase in limit of shareholding by registered FIIs from 24 pct to 49 pct of paid up capital of co Source text: bit.ly/2ko9EfE Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17