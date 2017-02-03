Feb 3 Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 23.8 million rupees versus loss 44.4 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 1.91 billion rupees versus 1.25 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved appointment of Devendra Gupta as CFO

* Says reappointed Jitendra Mamtora as chairman

* Approved increase in limit of shareholding by registered FIIs from 24 pct to 49 pct of paid up capital of co