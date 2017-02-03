BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Whirlpool Of India Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 554.4 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 8.45 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 382.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 8.40 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2l1VOzu Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17