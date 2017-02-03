BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Mrf Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 2.88 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 35.33 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 4.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 35.72 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2jJYpMM) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17