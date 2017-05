Feb 3 Strides Shasun Ltd :

* Dec quarter net loss 245.2 million rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 5.58 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 491.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.74 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.87 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 9.34 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 589 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 8.68 billion rupees

* On track to meet H2 FY 17 guidance of filing 10-12 ANDAs Source text: (bit.ly/2jKc7Pt) Further company coverage: