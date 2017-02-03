US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 3 Pricol Ltd
* Pricol commissions state-of-the-art greenfield manufacturing plant in Pune
* New facility incorporates green concepts of solar power and variable frequency drive (VFD) air conditioning
* Says manufacturing plant at pune aims to generate an annual revenue of INR 2.20 billion in the next 2 years Source text: bit.ly/2koreAd Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)