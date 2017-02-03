BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol net profit 2.29 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 14.13 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 2.13 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.90 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 15.18 billion rupees
* Says approved interim dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- fully paid up Source text: bit.ly/2kYAle6 Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17