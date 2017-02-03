Feb 3 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol net profit 2.29 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol net sales 14.13 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 2.13 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.90 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 15.18 billion rupees

* Says approved interim dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- fully paid up