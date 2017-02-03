BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Novartis India Ltd
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 1.64 billion rupees
* Novartis india ltd - net profit in dec quarter was 584.3 million rupees last year as per ind-as; total income from operations was 1.92 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2jFhowI) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17