Feb 3 Novartis India Ltd

* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees

* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 1.64 billion rupees

* Novartis india ltd - net profit in dec quarter was 584.3 million rupees last year as per ind-as; total income from operations was 1.92 billion rupees