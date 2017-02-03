US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 3 Fitch
* Fitch: Indian budget sustains slow consolidation; signals reform
* Fitch on Indian budget - Fitch views most of government's assumptions for FY18 (April 2016-march 2017) budget as achievable
* Fitch on Indian budget - divestment target, which has been consistently missed in recent years, looks optimistic again
* Fitch on Indian budget - Decision to raise deficit target for FY18 to 3.2 percent of GDP, from 3.0 percent, means slower near-term consolidation than planned
* Fitch on Indian budget - Government appears to be most focused on bringing more of India's "large informal economy" into formal sector and widening tax base
* Fitch on Indian budget - Government signalled it is looking at measures to attract more FDI and simplify labour laws
* Fitch on Indian budget - Government did not announce any concrete significant new reforms to improve business environment
* Fitch on Indian budget - "We view a significant increase in tax compliance only as an upside risk to revenue forecasts in next few years"
* Fitch on Indian budget - Fact that income tax still does not apply to agricultural sector will limit potential effectiveness of measures to raise income tax Source text for Eikon:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)