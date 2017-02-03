BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 ACC Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol net profit 563.4 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 26.72 billion rupees
* Recommended final dividend of inr 6 per share
* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.02 bln rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 28.46 billion rupees
* Cement business sales volume was 5.45 million tonnes during last quarter of 2016 as compared to 6.0 million tonnes last year Source text: (bit.ly/2jKeYYM) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17