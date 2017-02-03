BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Adlabs Entertainment Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 227.7 million rupees versus loss 242 million rupees year ago
* Adlabs entertainment ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 604.6 million rupees versus 662.1 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kYPAUa Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17