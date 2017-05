Feb 3 Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

* Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - dec quarter net profit 186.2 million rupees versus profit 198.9 million rupees year ago

* Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 1.23 billion rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees year ago

* Mayur Uniquoters Ltd says declared interim dvivdend of INR 0.25 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2jEMlkE) Further company coverage: