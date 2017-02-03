BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd
* Dec-quarter net profit 13.8 million rupees
* Dec-quarter total income from operations 1.79 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 20 million rupees; total income from operations was 1.68 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kYRowq Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17