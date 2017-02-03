US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 3 Bharat Forge Ltd :
* says has disinvested its entire stake in unit Kalyani Polytechnic Private Limited
* says Kalyani Polytechnic Private Limited has ceased to be the subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited Source text:(bit.ly/2l2jHai) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)