BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Soril Infra Resources
* Soril Infra Resources - dec quarter net profit 4.3 million rupees versus profit 133.7 rupees year ago
* Soril Infra Resources - dec quarter net sales 412 million rupees versus 794.1 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2jEYgii) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17