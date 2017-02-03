BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Dalmia Bharat Ltd
* Dalmia Bharat Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 356.9 million rupees versus profit 299.4 million rupees year ago
* Dalmia Bharat Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 19.67 billion rupees versus 16.98 billion rupees year ago
* Dalmia Bharat Ltd says "positively cautious in near term and optimistic term from near term growth" Source text - (bit.ly/2jKy4hD) Further company coverage:
