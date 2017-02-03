BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Mcleod Russel India Ltd
* Mcleod Russel India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 236.2 million rupees
* Mcleod Russel India Ltd - dec quarter net sales 4.33 billion rupees
* Mcleod Russel India Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 341.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.02 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2jF5Cm4) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17