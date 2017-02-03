Feb 3 Mcleod Russel India Ltd

* Mcleod Russel India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 236.2 million rupees

* Mcleod Russel India Ltd - dec quarter net sales 4.33 billion rupees

* Mcleod Russel India Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 341.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.02 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2jF5Cm4)