US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 3 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - FIIs/FPIs can now invest from 24 per cent to 36 per cent under pis in m/s Cera Sanitaryware Limited Source text - (bit.ly/2jFjBs6)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)