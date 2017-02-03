Feb 3 Liquidity Services Inc :

* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business

* Liquidity services inc - "expects to incur these pre-tax restructuring charges in quarter ended march 31, 2017 and quarter ended June 30, 2017"

* Liquidity services -wind down plan contemplates termination of employment of up to 19 employees, which constitutes about 2% of company's global workforce

* Liquidity services - will continue to handle sale of transportation assets on behalf of national fleets, leasing companies, government agencies, corporate clients

* Liquidity services -company will wind down the truckcenter live auction and retail locations over the next three months

* Liquidity services - will handle the sale of the transportation assets through its existing online auction marketplaces