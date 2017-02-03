BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Indian Hotels Company Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol profit 929.8 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 11.29 billion rupees
* Consol profit in dec quarter last year 133.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 11.62 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2jKmQK0) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17