US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 3 Il&Fs Engineering And Construction Co Ltd
* Says to obtain shareholders approval for issuance of equity shares on preferential basis by way of postal ballot Source text: (bit.ly/2l2yh1y) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)