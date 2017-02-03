Feb 3 JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd :

* Enhancing Durg capacity from 1.8 million tonnes to 2.7 million tonnes; likely to completed by March 2017

* Co's project in unit UCWL is likely to be operational by March 2017

* Co's total capacity including UCWL will stand increased to 12.5 million tonnes by end of fiscal year