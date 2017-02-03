US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 3 JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd :
* Enhancing Durg capacity from 1.8 million tonnes to 2.7 million tonnes; likely to completed by March 2017
* Co's project in unit UCWL is likely to be operational by March 2017
* Co's total capacity including UCWL will stand increased to 12.5 million tonnes by end of fiscal year Source text: (bit.ly/2kwNyKx) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)