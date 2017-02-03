BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Vivid Global Industries Ltd
* Says approved increase in capacity of tobias acid & sulpho tobias acid to 85-90 mt per month from march Source text: (bit.ly/2jKEFIB) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17