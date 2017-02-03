BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Biopac India Corp Ltd
* Biopac India Corp ltd - dec quarter net profit 1.1 million rupees versus profit940,000 rupees year ago
* Biopac India corp ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 119.1 million rupees versus 131 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kZaHpl) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17