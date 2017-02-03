WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 3 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
* Says confirms that company is in discussions with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its partner products business area excluding Kineret and Orfadin.
* Says discussions may or may not lead to an agreement
* "We have noted specific information in the market regarding a possible sale of Sobi Partner Products. We confirm that we are in discussions which may or may not lead to an agreement", said Geoffrey McDonough, CEO and President
* Trade in the Sobi share was suspended at 13:16 GMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.