BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Force Motors Ltd
* Force Motors Ltd - january domestic LCV and SCV sales of 1116 units
* Force Motors Ltd - january domestic UV, SUV and tractor sales of 1046 units Source text - (bit.ly/2jFlt3O) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17