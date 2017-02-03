BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Credit Analysis and Research Ltd
* Credit Analysis and Research Ltd - dec quarter net profit 451.6 million rupees versus profit 268.1 million rupees year ago
* Credit Analysis and Research Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 659.5 million rupees versus 629.3 million rupees year ago
* Credit Analysis and Research Ltd says decalred interim dividend of INR 6 per share
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17