Feb 3 Credit Analysis and Research Ltd

* Credit Analysis and Research Ltd - dec quarter net profit 451.6 million rupees versus profit 268.1 million rupees year ago

* Credit Analysis and Research Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 659.5 million rupees versus 629.3 million rupees year ago

* Credit Analysis and Research Ltd says decalred interim dividend of INR 6 per share