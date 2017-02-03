BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 3 Jet Airways (India) Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 1.42 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 54.78 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.67 billion rupees; total income from operations was 54.44 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2kZoMDp) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17