Feb 3 Gateway Casinos And Entertainment Ltd

* Intends to complete a refinancing of its existing secured debt consisting of a new capital structure

* Primary use of proceeds of will be to repay all outstanding amounts under co's existing senior secured credit facility

* New capital structure will include C$125 million senior secured revolving credit facility, $440 million term loan facility

* New capital structure will also include $255 million of second priority senior secured notes due 2024